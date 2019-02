A federal appeals court Thursday affirmed a lower court ruling that said Derrick Maye's constitutional rights were violated in 2013 and 2014.

ADRIAN, Mich. - Two Michigan prison chaplains can be sued for not allowing an inmate to participate in a Muslim religious event.

Maye says he was denied participation in Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, a holy month in the Muslim faith. He was housed at prisons in Adrian and Jackson.



