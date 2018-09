BRIGHTON, Mich. - A Meijer in Brighton was evacuated Thursday morning due to a gas leak, according to officials.

Livingston County officials said the leak has not been located, but the fire department is on the scene.

No roads have been closed and no injuries have been reported.

A Meijer in Brighton was evacuated Sept. 6, 2018 due to a gas leak. (WDIV)

