Lyft offers free rides For March for Our Lives attendees in Detroit and more

DETROIT - Lyft has announced they will be offering free rides for the March For Our Lives rallies Saturday.

On March 1, Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green shared their support for the rally by offering free Lyft rides to marches around the country.

In a blog post Wednesday, Lyft went into detail about the free rides and qualifications. The free rides are available in 50 cities and are claimed by RSVPing at www.marchforourlives.com/events. Ride codes will be distributed Friday.

Codes will also be available Saturday at http://www.lyft.com/MFOL.

For the code to work, you must enter the official March For Our Lives rally point as your destination. Lyft is only supporting free rides up to $1.5 million, so riders are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time to get a code before that commitment is met.

