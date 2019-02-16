Clinton Township police warn residents about minivan driver approaching children with money

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Clinton Township police are warning residents about the driver of a minivan who approached children and offered them money.

According to police, on Wednesday at around 4 p.m. several children were walking home from school near Metro Woods Apartments when the driver of a black minivan gave two children a $1 bill each.

The driver is described as a 20-year-old black man with cornrow hair. There was also a passenger in the minivan who is described as a white male in his 30s with a goatee. The passenger had on a brown and green knit hat.

There were no attempts to abduct or harm the children, police said.

If you have information about the incident call police at 586-493-7850.

