Macomb County Sheriff's Office reminds drivers to obey traffic laws, especially near schools

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Sheriff's deputies in Macomb County want to remind drivers about the importance of obeying traffic signals and laws.

Summer is coming to an end and that means that another school year is here, making it vital that drivers follow the rules of the road.

The school year is an exciting and busy time for thousands of students in metro Detroit.

“It’s a stressful time for everyone involved,” said Sgt. Renee Yax with Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said when more cars are on the road, more deputies will be out as well.

"We will have the deputies out on patrol watching for traffic issues,” said Yax.

The extra manpower is to ensure that everyone gets to where they're going safely.

“Just don’t be in a hurry, make sure you’re paying attention to what’s going on around you, make sure that you’re following all of the drop off and pick up rules for the school that you’re going to,” said Yax.

Officials want drivers to remember the following when driving around schools:

No texting and driving

Slow down

Plan

Be patient

“Watch for the school buses, if you see that red light you must come to a complete stop and wait. You never know when a child is going to dart out in front of that bus and if you see the yellow lights, of course, use caution," said Yax.

