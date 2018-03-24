Texas man arrested for fleeing Macomb County deputies, officials say

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A 31-year-old Texas man is in custody after fleeing from a Macomb County sheriff's deputy on Saturday morning, deputies said.

The suspect was driving a red 1995 Chevy Suburban towing a U-Haul trailer out of Utah when he failed to stop after the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop for a violation, deputies said.

The driver then drove through the median from eastbound to westbound Hall Road, where he eventually sideswiped another car traveling on westbound Hall Road, according to deputies.

Deputies said the collision caused the trailer on the suspect's vehicle to break free and it was left on the road.

The suspect eventually fled on I-94 and through Macomb Township, Clinton Township, Mt. Clemens, Sterling Heights and Warren before eventually being apprehended by Warren police after a brief foot chase, deputies say.

Officials said while responding, a Sheriff's deputy was involved in a collision at Gratiot and Wellington Crescent in Clinton Township, where the deputy collided with another vehicle. A 16-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, the deputy was transported to a hospital and treated for injuries.

Deputies said the occupants of the vehicle struck by the officer were not injured.

