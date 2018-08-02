Michigan

Michigan AMBER ALERT: Police search for missing 1-year-old boy in Grand Rapids

By Ken Haddad

Photos of Iyesha Gibbs and Miquis Jenkins. (Courtesy: Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old boy in Grand Rapids who was last seen with his 19-year-old babysitter.

UPDATE: AMBER Alert has been issued.

Miquis Lamont Jenkins was last seen in the care of 19-year-old lyesha Catherine Gibbs around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Gibbs is described as 5-foot-4 and 250 pounds with short black hair. She was last seen driving a silver SUV with a broken passenger-side window which is covered by plastic and tape.

Police said Gibbs has connections in Grand Rapids and Benton Harbor. 

If you have seen Gibbs or Jenkins, or have any information about their whereabouts, contact Det. Kevin Snyder at 616.456.3422 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

