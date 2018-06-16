Michigan angler breaks fishing record with 46-pound black buffalo catch

Brandonn Kramer poses with his state record black buffalo, taken while bowfishing on the Grand River in Ottawa County in May 2918.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. - Talk about a great catch!

A Muskegon man broke the Michigan record for the largest black buffalo caught when he reeled in a 46.5 pound, 39.75 inch fish from the Grand River in Ottawa County on May 25. Brandonn Kramer was bowfishing when he caught the fish. His friend Shawn Grawbarger helped him.

Kramer's catch broke the previous record for a fish that was also caught in the Grand River in Ottawa County. Sage Colegrove, of Muskegon, held the record. Colegrove's fish weighed 44.54 pounds and measured 38.5 inches.

State records are recognized by weight only. To qualify for a state record, fish must exceed the current listed state record weight and identification must be verified by a Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist.

