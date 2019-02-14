Michigan cat recovering after being shot with arrow; $500 reward offered for info leading to arrest

STANTON, Mich. - The Humane Society of Mid Michigan is offering a $500 reward for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting a cat with an arrow.

According to a Facebook post, the Humane Society is working with animal control authorities in the area to "seek justice" for the cat, which they have named Wayland.

Wayland is believed to have been a stray cat. He was rushed to Sterner Veterinary Clinic where veterinarians discovered the arrow missed his vital organs but did pierce his scapula. They believe Wayland was shot several days ago.

The arrow has been removed, and Wayland is recovering. According to the Facebook post, Wayland has a long road to recovery, but the outlook is positive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer DeVries at 989-304-5572.

