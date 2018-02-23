Michigan

Michigan craft beer guide: Breweries in Grand Rapids

By Amber Ainsworth
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The west side of the state boasts a large number of breweries serving up Michigan beers.

In Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas, craft beer fans can find all sorts of Mitten-made goodness, from a fresh IPA to a sweet stout, and more.

More: Detroit brewery guide & Ann Arbor brewery guide

Try one of these breweries located in Grand Rapids. And if you're in the area, don't forget to venture outside of the city to see what neighboring cities and towns have brewing.

Atwater Brewing
201 Michigan Street NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Brewery Vivant
925 Cherry St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506

City Built Brewing Company
820 Monroe NW Ste 155
Grand Rapids, MI 

Cranker‘s Restaurant & Brewery
454 68th St SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Creston Brewery
1504 Plainfield Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505

East West Brewing Company 
1400 Lake Drive SE  
Grand Rapids, MI 49862 

Elk Brewing 
700 Wealthy St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Founders Brewing Co.
235 Grandville SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Fountain Hill Brewery
Wisner-Bottrall Applied Technology Center
151 Fountain St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Grand Rapids Brewing Co.
1 Ionia Ave SW Ste 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Greyline Brewing Co.
1727 Alpine Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Harmony Brewing Co.
1551 Lake Drive SE,
Grand Rapids, MI

Hideout Brewing Co.
3113 Plaza Dr NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525 

Hopcat
25 Ionia Ave SW Ste 101
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Mitten Brewing Co.
527 Leonard St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

New Holland -- The Knickerbocker
417 Bridge St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504

O'Connor Brewing Co.
619 Lyon St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Schmohz Brewing Co.
2600 Patterson SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

