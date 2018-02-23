Michigan craft beer guide: Breweries in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The west side of the state boasts a large number of breweries serving up Michigan beers.

In Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas, craft beer fans can find all sorts of Mitten-made goodness, from a fresh IPA to a sweet stout, and more.

More: Detroit brewery guide & Ann Arbor brewery guide

Try one of these breweries located in Grand Rapids. And if you're in the area, don't forget to venture outside of the city to see what neighboring cities and towns have brewing.

Atwater Brewing

201 Michigan Street NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Brewery Vivant

925 Cherry St. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

City Built Brewing Company

820 Monroe NW Ste 155

Grand Rapids, MI

Cranker‘s Restaurant & Brewery

454 68th St SW

Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Creston Brewery

1504 Plainfield Ave NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

East West Brewing Company

1400 Lake Drive SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49862

Elk Brewing

700 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Founders Brewing Co.

235 Grandville SW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Fountain Hill Brewery

Wisner-Bottrall Applied Technology Center

151 Fountain St NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Grand Rapids Brewing Co.

1 Ionia Ave SW Ste 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Greyline Brewing Co.

1727 Alpine Ave NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Harmony Brewing Co.

1551 Lake Drive SE,

Grand Rapids, MI

Hideout Brewing Co.

3113 Plaza Dr NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Hopcat

25 Ionia Ave SW Ste 101

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Mitten Brewing Co.

527 Leonard St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

New Holland -- The Knickerbocker

417 Bridge St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

O'Connor Brewing Co.

619 Lyon St NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Schmohz Brewing Co.

2600 Patterson SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

