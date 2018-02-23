Michigan craft beer guide: Breweries in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The west side of the state boasts a large number of breweries serving up Michigan beers.
In Grand Rapids and the surrounding areas, craft beer fans can find all sorts of Mitten-made goodness, from a fresh IPA to a sweet stout, and more.
Try one of these breweries located in Grand Rapids. And if you're in the area, don't forget to venture outside of the city to see what neighboring cities and towns have brewing.
Atwater Brewing
201 Michigan Street NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Brewery Vivant
925 Cherry St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
City Built Brewing Company
820 Monroe NW Ste 155
Grand Rapids, MI
Cranker‘s Restaurant & Brewery
454 68th St SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49548
Creston Brewery
1504 Plainfield Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
East West Brewing Company
1400 Lake Drive SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49862
Elk Brewing
700 Wealthy St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Founders Brewing Co.
235 Grandville SW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Fountain Hill Brewery
Wisner-Bottrall Applied Technology Center
151 Fountain St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Grand Rapids Brewing Co.
1 Ionia Ave SW Ste 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Greyline Brewing Co.
1727 Alpine Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Harmony Brewing Co.
1551 Lake Drive SE,
Grand Rapids, MI
Hideout Brewing Co.
3113 Plaza Dr NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Hopcat
25 Ionia Ave SW Ste 101
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Mitten Brewing Co.
527 Leonard St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
New Holland -- The Knickerbocker
417 Bridge St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
O'Connor Brewing Co.
619 Lyon St NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Schmohz Brewing Co.
2600 Patterson SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
