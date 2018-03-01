Michigan craft beer guide: Breweries in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - Traverse City may be known for its cherries, but it also has an assortment of craft beers that are brewed in the city, including beers made with Michigan cherries, among other styles and flavors.
More beer guides: Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids
Experience Michigan craft at one of several Traverse City breweries.
Acoustic Tap Room
119 N Maple St
Traverse City, MI 49684
Brewery Terra Firma
2959 Hartman Rd
Traverse City, MI 49685
CraftHouse TC
511 S. Union
Traverse City, MI 49684
Earthen Ales
1371 Gray Dr, Ste 200
Traverse City, MI 49684
Mackinaw Brewing Company
161 E Front St
Traverse City, MI 49684
Monkey Fist Brewing Company
329 E State St
Traverse City, MI 49684
North Peak Brewing Company
400 W Front St
Traverse City, MI 49684
Rare Bird Brewpub
229 Lake Ave
Traverse City, MI 49684
Right Brain Brewery
225 E 16th St
Traverse City, MI 49684
The Filling Station
642 Railroad Place
Traverse City, MI 49686
The Workshop Brewing Company
221 Garland St
Traverse City, MI 49684
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.