Michigan

Michigan craft beer guide: Breweries in Traverse City

By Amber Ainsworth
Headline Goes Here

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - Traverse City may be known for its cherries, but it also has an assortment of craft beers that are brewed in the city, including beers made with Michigan cherries, among other styles and flavors.

More beer guides: Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids

Experience Michigan craft at one of several Traverse City breweries.

Acoustic Tap Room
119 N Maple St
Traverse City, MI 49684

Brewery Terra Firma
2959 Hartman Rd
Traverse City, MI 49685

CraftHouse TC
511 S. Union
Traverse City, MI 49684

Earthen Ales
1371 Gray Dr, Ste 200
Traverse City, MI 49684

Mackinaw Brewing Company
161 E Front St
Traverse City, MI 49684

Monkey Fist Brewing Company
329 E State St
Traverse City, MI 49684

North Peak Brewing Company
400 W Front St
Traverse City, MI 49684

Rare Bird Brewpub
229 Lake Ave
Traverse City, MI 49684

Right Brain Brewery
225 E 16th St
Traverse City, MI 49684

The Filling Station
642 Railroad Place
Traverse City, MI 49686

The Workshop Brewing Company
221 Garland St
Traverse City, MI 49684

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.