Michigan craft beer guide: Breweries in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - Traverse City may be known for its cherries, but it also has an assortment of craft beers that are brewed in the city, including beers made with Michigan cherries, among other styles and flavors.

Experience Michigan craft at one of several Traverse City breweries.

Acoustic Tap Room

119 N Maple St

Traverse City, MI 49684

Brewery Terra Firma

2959 Hartman Rd

Traverse City, MI 49685

CraftHouse TC

511 S. Union

Traverse City, MI 49684

Earthen Ales

1371 Gray Dr, Ste 200

Traverse City, MI 49684

Mackinaw Brewing Company

161 E Front St

Traverse City, MI 49684

Monkey Fist Brewing Company

329 E State St

Traverse City, MI 49684

North Peak Brewing Company

400 W Front St

Traverse City, MI 49684

Rare Bird Brewpub

229 Lake Ave

Traverse City, MI 49684

Right Brain Brewery

225 E 16th St

Traverse City, MI 49684

The Filling Station

642 Railroad Place

Traverse City, MI 49686

The Workshop Brewing Company

221 Garland St

Traverse City, MI 49684

