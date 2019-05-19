Michigan Department of Corrections working to address stress and suicide among corrections officers

The Michigan Department of Corrections is trying to address concerns about stress and suicide among corrections officers.

MICHIGAN - The Michigan Department of Corrections is trying to address concerns about stress and suicide among corrections officers.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the agency's director, Heidi Washington, recently announced to a Senate committee that the department hired a licensed mental health professional to serve as its employee wellness program manager.

Washington told the senators that the agency wants to increase training to manage stress and reduce the stigma associated with asking for help.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.