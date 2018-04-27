Michigan DNR conservation officers catch men suspected of more than 30 break-ins in 1 night

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers caught two men who are suspected of committing at least 30 breaking and entering crimes Tuesday evening in Saginaw County.

An off-duty officer, Will Brickel, received a call about 11 a.m. Wednesday from a Shiawassee River State Game Area employee about a truck appeared stuck in a section that is off-limits to motor vehicles. He contacted two other officers and went to the scene.

Brickel located the truck. While he was recording the license plate number, he saw two men walking on a trail so he approached them and said he was a conservation officer. Authorities said the men fled on foot into the woods.

Brickel worked with the other officers, Joe Myers and Adam Beuthin, to catch the men. It was later found that the truck was stolen and the men were suspected of the break-ins.

The Chesaning Police Department is continuing the investigation.

“All three conservation officers did an outstanding job of apprehending the suspects,” said 1st Lt. Jeremy Payne, district supervisor for the DNR Law Enforcement Division. “The fact that one officer responded while off-duty and another is a recent Recruit School graduate speaks to the dedication and quality of our conservation officer team. The DNR Law Enforcement Division sets the highest standards of conduct and professionalism, and I’m proud to say all three officers exceeded them.”

