Michigan

Michigan environmental agency taking applications for grants

Grants support increased access to proper electronics recycling

By Associated Press

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is taking applications for grants that would support increased access to proper electronics recycling in rural areas.

MICHIGAN - The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is taking applications for grants that would support increased access to proper electronics recycling in rural areas.

Officials say $250,000 will be available for such grants this year, each worth up to $10,000. There are two application periods, with deadlines of April 5 and Aug. 1.

The funding could be used to support improvements of existing collection programs, or events leading to establishment of new, permanent collection locations.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.