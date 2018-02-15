Michigan Free Fishing Weekend: Fish without a license or Recreation Passport

DETROIT - If you don't have a Michigan fishing license, you're in luck this weekend.

The Department of Natural Resources hosts two free fishing weekends each year. Anglers can enjoy free fishing on Feb. 17-18 and June 9-10. During the weekends, Recreation Passports are not needed to enter state parks.

All other rules and regulations apply.

Normally, a yearly fishing license is required to catch fish in Michigan waters. Licenses can be purchased here.

Anglers can fish on their own or join a number of events across the state. See a list of events here.

