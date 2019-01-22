Michigan gas prices rise 6 cents

Gas prices in Michigan are back on the rise, after declining an average total of 11 cents in 10 days.

MICHIGAN - Gas prices in Michigan are back on the rise, after declining an average total of 11 cents in 10 days. Tuesday's state average of $2.12 per gallon is 6 cents higher than Monday's, and the same price as this time last week.

Despite the increase, drivers are still paying about 4 cents per gallon less than a month ago, and 47 cents less than this time last year.

The savings are even greater when compared to some of the highest prices of 2018. On average, motorists are paying $1.01 per gallon less than when prices peaked last Memorial Day, and 92 cents per gallon less than what they paid last October.

• Most expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.22), Marquette ($2.20), Ann Arbor ($2.15)

• Least expensive gas price averages: Lansing-East Lansing ($2.08), Metro Detroit ($2.10), Saginaw- Bay City-Midland ($2.11)

"Rising gas prices are not uncommon during the month of January," said Nancy Cain, spokesperson for the American Automobile Association. "Last January, pump prices jumped by increments of 7 and 12 cents, due to rising oil prices. So far this year, oil rose $8 per barrel, largely due to reduced OPEC output and renewed optimism for a US-China trade deal. However, the tide may have turned, Tuesday morning. Oil and gasoline futures are now moving lower, due to global demand concerns. This should help alleviate upward pressure on pump prices for now, but AAA still expects gas prices to spring higher in the coming months, with the national average peaking at around $2.75 by Memorial Day."