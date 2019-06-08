Michigan governor establishing task force to assess energy needs in state's Upper Peninsula

DETROIT - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is establishing a task force to assess energy needs in the state's Upper Peninsula.

Among its top priorities will be finding a way to distribute propane across the far-flung region without utilizing Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline, the focus of a dispute between the Democratic governor and the Canadian company.

Whitmer says the task force will examine alternatives to Line 5 fuels in addition to how the peninsula's overall energy needs are being met.

