Michigan governor netting support for plans to provide debt-free tuition

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is netting key support from the business community and some Republican lawmakers for her large-scale plans to provide debt-free tuition to high school graduates and older adults who want to learn new job skills.

The development is a boost for one of the Democrat's signature policy goals -- increasing the number of working-age adults with a postsecondary degree or certificate to 60% by 2030, from 45% now.

