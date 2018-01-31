Michigan lawmakers were on Amtrak train that crashed in Virginia

Lawmaker on the train to the GOP retreat passes on this picture of the garbage truck that their train hit (Frank Thorp, NBC)

DETROIT - Several Michigan lawmakers were on a train Wednesday that crashed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia.

No lawmakers or aides were reported injured, but the White House said one person was killed and another was seriously injured. Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said there were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members after the incident, which happened around 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia. Crozet is about 15 miles west of Charlottesville.

U.S. Reps. Fred Upton, John Moolenaar, Paul Mitchell, Mike Bishop, Tim Walberg, and Bill Huizenga are all OK after the crash.

The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision. Amey and I are both OK. Docs and security on board are helping secure the scene. — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) January 31, 2018

We have spoken with Rep. Mitchell and he is okay. - Staff — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) January 31, 2018

Congressman Moolenaar was onboard the train this morning and was unharmed in the accident.

-Staff https://t.co/HWZBGlIdRE — Rep. John Moolenaar (@RepMoolenaar) January 31, 2018

I was aboard the train to the GOP retreat today and am okay. Please keep those in the truck and all those who were injured this morning in your prayers. — Mike Bishop (@RepMikeBishop) January 31, 2018

Sue and I are both on the train traveling to the GOP retreat. We are ok. Praying for those injured in the accident. — Rep Tim Walberg (@RepWalberg) January 31, 2018

Due to the number of inquiries I need to let everyone know that Natalie and I are on the train involved with the crash. While we are shaken, we are both OK. We have gathered to pray for the victims and 1st responders and ask everyone to join us. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) January 31, 2018

Walberg said he and other Republican lawmakers were on their way to an annual planning retreat.

"All of the sudden it was a major bump and screech, metal-sounding, and we rapidly came to a stop. Shortly after that we realized we hit a garbage truck," he said.

The front engine was pushed off the track, Walberg said.

"Tragically, one person was dead from the crew of the garbage truck, and another person was taken away by ambulance," he said.

Walberg said the driver of the truck walked away from the crash. The lawmakers rode buses the rest of the way to the retreat in West Virginia.

"It's a reminder of how fast life can change," said Walberg.

Another lawmaker who was aboard the train, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said the vehicle had been ripped in half and said he saw a person wrapped in tarp and said emergency workers appeared to be "putting a body away," according to a report from the Associated Press.

