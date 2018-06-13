Michigan man dies after falling into lake while fishing at campground

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Lansing man has died after falling into a lake at a mid-Michigan campground.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Pedro Lira was fishing with a friend when he fell into the lake. It says a pre-existing medical condition might have caused Lira to experience distress.

The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lakeside Resort and Campground in Orange Township.

The Lansing State Journal reports bystanders pulled Lira from the lake and began administering CPR. Paramedics continued life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

