Michigan ranked among top states for a cheap case of beer

DETROIT - Michigan is one of the best states to get a cheap case of domestic beer, according to a new study.

The study by personal finance website Simple Thrifty Living found that a case of beer in Michigan costs about $16.07, making it the fifth-cheapest state in the nation. A 2017 study ranked the state as No. 1, but Illinois now holds that title.

South Carolina, New York and Rhode Island are also in the top five, and Kansas is tied with Michigan.

The most expensive states for a case of beer? The average price of a case in Alaska is $31.21. Wyoming, Hawaii, Montana and Tennessee rounded out the list of most expensive states for a case of beer.

The study looked at the prices of 24-packs of Bud Light and Miller Lite in up to 10 ZIP codes in each state, focusing on both rural and urban areas.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.