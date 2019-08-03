Michigan's Civil Rights Commission reprimanding civil rights director for inappropriate comments

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan's Civil Rights Commission is reprimanding Civil Rights Director Agustin Arbulu for inappropriate comments that he has said objectified women.

Chair Alma Wheeler Smith says Arbulu should complete a training program and can't conduct internal or external training on his own during that time. Arbulu has been director since 2015.

He said in a statement that he made "comments objectifying women" and that were "unacceptable and regrettable."



