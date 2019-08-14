Michigan State Police: What to do when emergency vehicles approach

Michigan State Police are reminding drivers what to do when emergency vehicles are approaching.

"We have gotten some questions lately about what to do when an emergency vehicle is approaching. The motor vehicle code says: The driver of another vehicle shall yield the right of way to emergency vehicles," MSP tweeted.

"The driver shall immediately drive to a position parallel to and as close as possible to the right-hand edge or curb of the roadway, clear of an intersection, and shall stop and remain in that position until the authorized emergency vehicle has passed."

"This does not apply when directed otherwise by a police officer or you are on a divided highway with a barrier. So do you stop on the freeway? There is no exceptions for the freeway. However, most drivers don't hear the vehicle in time to actually stop the car."

"o if you are on the freeway, pull off to the right and if the emergency vehicle has not passed you yet, go ahead and stop. This usually will occur in heavy traffic during a crash or rush hour."

