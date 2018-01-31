Michigan township to apologize for mishandling Nassar victim's report

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Meridian Township Police Department admits it missed an opportunity to pursue charges in 2004 against disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

A 17-year-old girl complained that Nassar molested her. A police report released Wednesday says Meridian Township police dropped the case after Nassar said he was performing a legitimate technique known as a ligament release.

Township Manager Frank Walsh and township Chief of Police David Hall will issue a public statement and apology Thursday. They are expected to announce new initiatives and training regarding criminal sexual conduct investigations within Meridian Township police operations.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.