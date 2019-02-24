Michigan woman granted clemency after serving more than 30-year life sentence

Police say Melissa Chapman was 18 in 1987 when she was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Michael Keith Gaines.

MICHIGAN - A Michigan woman who was granted clemency after serving more than 30 years of a life sentence is preparing for life outside prison.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Melissa Chapman was among 26 prisoners who were granted commutations by outgoing Gov. Rick Snyder in December. Snyder also pardoned 35 others.

Chapman says she can't wait to go outside and watch the sunrise.

Police say Chapman's boyfriend, Robert Goodyear, shot Gaines. Chapman testified that Goodyear was abusive and threatened to kill her, so she helped hide the body.

Michigan Department of Corrections spokeswoman Holly Kramer says Chapman will be released March 26 and have four years of parole supervision.



