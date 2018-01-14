Michigan woman reunited with childhood diary 45 years later

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Michigan father and son have returned a nearly 45-year-old diary to its original owner, who was a teenager when she made entries in it during the 1970s.

Kodi Brandt found the diary earlier this month in a storage area in one of the bedrooms of his family's farmhouse in Blendon Township, WOOD-TV reported . The book had the words "One Year Diary" on the cover. The last entry was from 1974.

Brandt and his father, Dave Brandt, read the diary for details and researched online to locate the diary's owner.

Dave Brandt said he wasn't sure they were going to find the owner. But Kodi Brandt was determined to track her down.

"I keep all kinds of little mementos from my younger age. I figured she might like it, too," he said.

He and his father met with Rae Green earlier this month to return the diary to her. Green was 13 years old when she began writing in the book.

"I remember this so vividly now that it's in my hands," Green said.

The Brandts were able to track Green down thanks to the mention of her little brother Vic.

"How many Victors and Raes come together on one voter registration card? It's got to be her," Dave Brandt said.

Green is unsure how the diary ended up in the Brandts' home since she grew up in Ferndale on the other side of the state.

Green is the founder and president of Sanford House Addiction and Treatment Centers in Grand Rapids.

