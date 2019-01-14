54-year-old semitrailer driver dies in 2-vehicle Monroe Township crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - A 57-year-old semitrailer driver died in a two vehicle crash Monday morning.

The crash happened around 6:36 a.m. Monday. Troopers from the Monroe Post were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash near the intersection of south Custer Road and Herr Road.

After arriving to the scene, troopers determined a semitrailer was traveling east on south Custer Road in the right lane, and a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck were traveling east on south Custer Road in the left lane.

The leading passenger vehicle stopped for the red light at Herr Road, the pickup truck changed lanes abruptly into the right lane which positioned it in front of the semitrailer. The semitrailer then collided with the rear of the pickup truck, officials said.

The crash caused the load carried by the semitrailer to shift into the cab of the vehicle and strike the driver, officials said. The driver of the semitrailer, a 54-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries suffered in the crash, according to officials. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers were assisted by personnel from the Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division, Monroe Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance.

South Custer Road will be closed until further notice while the Michigan State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit collects evidence and measures the scene.

If you have information on the crash call 734-242-3500.



