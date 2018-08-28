Suspect wanted for breaking and entering of BP gas station arrested

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - The suspect wanted for breaking and entering into the BP gas station at 8203 Lewis Avenue on Monday has been arrested. Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone reported the arrest today.

At 2:24 a.m.the Monroe County Central Dispatch reported to officers that Toledo police were in search of a vehicle wanted in their jurisdiction for breaking and entering.

Toledo police chased the suspect vehicle, a 2017 Hyundai, across the state line to Luna Pier Road where the driver exited the vehicle after a minor crash and started fleeing the scene by foot near the 3600 block of Luna Pier Road.

A perimeter was established around the scene by Toledo Police and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The Monroe County Sheriff's helicopter was deployed to help locate the suspect.

Around 4:34 a.m. the location of the suspect who was trying to flee south along I-75 was reported.

The suspect is a 46-year-old Ohio man who is being held in the Monroe County Jail on charges of breaking and entering, and receiving/concealing stolen property.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.