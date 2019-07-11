Mountain Dew apologizes to Michigan for adding UP to Wisconsin in map

Michigan's Upper Peninsula is not in Wisconsin. But nobody told Mountain Dew.

Mountain Dew launched their "Dewnited States" promotion, with limited edition bottles for states, but there's one problem: they looped the Yoopers in with Wisconsin.

The popular Upper Peninsula Twitter account called them out, insisting the company send a free case to everyone in the U.P. as an apology. They also "triple dog dared" Mountain Dew to come out with an Upper Peninsula edition of their Dewnited campaign.

Dear @MountainDew,



I 👏 AM 👏 NOT 👏 WISCONSIN 👏



Fix this, or send a free case to all my residents. Your call.



Sincerely,

America’s Peninsula pic.twitter.com/Rd3Q2vllJV — The Upper Peninsula (@UpperPeninsula) July 9, 2019

Change of plans... @MountainDew do you want to gain a bunch of fans?



I triple dog dare you to come out with an Upper Peninsula edition for your #DEWnited campin. https://t.co/nALHngIJWl — The Upper Peninsula (@UpperPeninsula) July 9, 2019

Mountain Dew responded, apologizing for the error and offering fans the chance to fill in their special edition bottle dedicated to the Upper Peninsula.

Hey, Upper Peninsula: we hear you, and we’re sorry for misplacing you on our #DEWnited map. Give us a chance to right our wrong. Help us fill this special edition label by telling us all of the things you love about the Upper Peninsula (note to self: located in MICHIGAN) pic.twitter.com/cSzJQYc2tl — Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) July 10, 2019

Justice is served.

