Mountain Dew apologizes to Michigan for adding UP to Wisconsin in map

By Ken Haddad

Michigan's Upper Peninsula is not in Wisconsin. But nobody told Mountain Dew.

Mountain Dew launched their "Dewnited States" promotion, with limited edition bottles for states, but there's one problem: they looped the Yoopers in with Wisconsin.

The popular Upper Peninsula Twitter account called them out, insisting the company send a free case to everyone in the U.P. as an apology. They also "triple dog dared" Mountain Dew to come out with an Upper Peninsula edition of their Dewnited campaign.

Mountain Dew responded, apologizing for the error and offering fans the chance to fill in their special edition bottle dedicated to the Upper Peninsula.

Justice is served.  

