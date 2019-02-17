Actor and Oakland University graduate Curtis Armstrong donates collectables from career to school

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Actor and notable Oakland University alumnus Curtis Armstrong is donating collectables from his 30-year career in film and television to the school.
The Oakland Press reports that 20 boxes filled with Armstrong's annotated scripts, behind-the-scenes photos, contracts, interviews, clippings and diary entries will be housed at his alma mater.
Armstrong graduated from the school in 1975 and later made a name for himself in the movies "Risky Business" and "Revenge of the Nerds."
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.