Actor and Oakland University graduate Curtis Armstrong donates collectables from career to school

1953: Actor Curtis Armstrong, best known for playing the character "Booger" in the "Revenge of the Nerds" movies as well as appearing in the movies "Risky Business" and "Ray" and the TV series "Moonlighting," is born in Detroit, Michigan.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - Actor and notable Oakland University alumnus Curtis Armstrong is donating collectables from his 30-year career in film and television to the school.

The Oakland Press reports that 20 boxes filled with Armstrong's annotated scripts, behind-the-scenes photos, contracts, interviews, clippings and diary entries will be housed at his alma mater.

Armstrong graduated from the school in 1975 and later made a name for himself in the movies "Risky Business" and "Revenge of the Nerds."



