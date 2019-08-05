Laurie Van Pelt appointed Oakland County's first female deputy county executive

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Oakland County Executive Gerald D. Poisson has appointed Laurie Van Pelt as the county’s first female deputy county executive.

She also is the first Japanese American to serve in this position. This historic appointment continues the direction set by the late county executive L. Brooks Patterson of promoting women to key positions in county administration.

Van Pelt was the director of management and budget, the county’s chief fiscal officer.

“Laurie has impeccable credentials and leadership skills,” Poisson said. “Her insights have made her an invaluable member of the team that has ensured the county retains its AAA bond rating by maintaining a balanced, multi-year budget. She also is well-respected among her colleagues and other elected officials.”

Van Pelt will now be a part of the order of succession should another vacancy occur in the county executive office. On a related note, Poisson has appointed Deputy County Executive Robert J. Daddow as chief deputy county executive.

“It is an honor that the capstone to my career with the county is in one of the most trusted roles in the administration,” Van Pelt said. “We will steward the county as it transitions into a new administration.”

Van Pelt has served as director of management and budget for Oakland County since 2002. She has worked for the county for over 40 years.



