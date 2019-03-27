Report: Oakland County eighth healthiest county in Michigan

Oakland County is the eighth healthiest county in Michigan, according to the County Health Rankings Report released in March.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Oakland County is the eighth healthiest county in Michigan, according to the County Health Rankings Report released in March.

That’s out of 83 counties statewide. Oakland remains in the top 10 for the third consecutive year and is ranked second in health behaviors as well as fourth in health factors.

RELATED:

Healthiest US counties in 2019: Where Michigan communities rank

“Enhancing the quality of life in Oakland County takes a shared vision of improving the health of all residents,” County Executive L. Brooks Patterson said. “I am proud of Oakland County’s partnerships with businesses, government officials, schools, and community members who collaborate to make the county among the heathiest places to live, work, and play.

”The Health Division has a variety of collaborations that support healthy lifestyles by focusing on issues related to quality of life, chronic disease, and vulnerable populations including:

Best Start for Babies

Energizing Connections for Healthier Oakland

Healthy Oakland Partnership

Healthy Pontiac We Can!

Homeless Healthcare Collaboration

Hospital Partnership

Long Term Care Partnership

Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention Partnership

Senior Advisory Council

Youth Suicide Prevention Task Force

“These rankings reflect the hard work of our numerous collaborations and partners who are committed to improving the health and quality of life for all residents in Oakland County,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County Health Division. “We look forward to building and enhancing relationships with organizations and community members to advance these efforts.”

The report is the only tool of its kind that measures the overall health of the nation’s more than 3,100 counties. It highlights key health factors that affect health, including health behaviors, access to and quality of clinical care, social and economic factors, and physical environment. For more information about the rankings or to review the report, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.