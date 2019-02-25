Power restored to 100K Consumers Energy customers across Michigan

Since Sunday morning, more than 127,500 customers have lost power during more than 12 hours of high winds, including gusts exceeding 60 mph.

MICHIGAN - The majority of Consumers Energy customers affected by high winds that whipped across Michigan Sunday will have their power restored by tomorrow afternoon, as crews continue working around the clock to restore power.

Since Sunday morning, more than 127,500 customers have lost power during more than 12 hours of high winds, including gusts exceeding 60 mph. As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, 19,000 remained without power.

Nearly all of the remaining customers will have their power restored by 6 p.m. Tuesday, while some of the hardest hit areas, including Hamilton, Kalamazoo, Traverse City and Greenville, may not be completely restored until late Tuesday.

“Windy conditions that continued overnight, plus poor driving conditions, affected our restoration progress early today,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations.

“However, improved weather has helped our crews as we continue working until every customer is restored. We greatly appreciate our customers’ patience as we work 24/7 to complete the work.”

More than 1,600 people are engaged in the restoration effort, from electric lineworkers to customer care representatives.

