Predict when this car plunges through Michigan ice correctly, win $1,500

If you can guess when this car will fall through the ice in Northern Michigan, you could win some cash.

The Iron Mountain – Kingsford Rotary Club is holding their annual "Car Plunge Contest," where users can submit guesses on when a Saturn will sink through the ice.

"When will the ice melt enough to sink the Saturn? Guess the correct month, day, and time and you could win $1,500 in the Rotary Club of Iron Mountain – Kingsford’s Fifth Annual Car Plunge Contest!"

Submit your guess here. It's $10 for three guesses. More info below from the club:

CONTEST RULES: Must be 18 years of age or older to participate. All times are current local Central Standard Time (CST). Deadline for online entries is 3/15/2019. In the event the car plunges prior to this deadline, any entries submitted one day prior to the actual plunge date will be rejected. If no entry exactly matches the date and time, the winner will be determined by the entry that is closest to the exact date and time. In the event of a tie, the prize will be split equally between the winners. Winner will be notified no later than 5/1/2019.

All proceeds benefit LOCAL projects of the Rotary Club of Iron Mountain – Kingsford.

Entry forms and deposit canisters will be available throughout Iron Mountain and Kingsford soon. Check back here for details!

Our 1998 Saturn sedan was mechanically prepared to be environmentally compatible by Auto Tech students at the Dickinson – Iron Technical Education Center under the supervision of Rich Henrion. This included removal of the engine, transmission, final drive (power train), battery, radiator, other fluid coolers, master cylinder, and heater hoses. They also removed oils, greases, road grime, and other unintended vehicle contaminates. The Saturn was then painted and lettered by the Technical Education Center’s Auto Body class under the supervision of Keith Stachowicz. The entire suspension system including inflated tires and steering gear remains intact to aid in placement and removal of the vehicle from the East Chapin Pit.

