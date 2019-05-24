Robert D. Gruss to serve as Diocese of Saginaw's seventh bishop

CNN

SAGINAW, Mich. - A Catholic diocese in Michigan says Pope Francis has selected the bishop of the Diocese of Rapid City in South Dakota as the Michigan diocese's next bishop.

The Diocese of Saginaw announced Friday that 63-year-old Bishop Robert D. Gruss will serve as its seventh bishop.

His installation in Saginaw is scheduled for July 26. Gruss has served as bishop of Rapid City since 2011. He was born in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was ordained to the priesthood in 1994.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.