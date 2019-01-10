Scammers using Michigan health department phone numbers to target victims across state

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Scammers making calls that show on caller IDs as being from the Macomb County Health Department are attempting to get sensitive information from victims in Michigan and beyond.

The health department said it has fielded hundreds of calls from across the state and outside the state inquiring about the calls that were not made by any of its staff.

Officials from the health department said the scammers are trying to get Medicare insurance information and other sensitive information from victims.

The health department is working closely with the county's information technology department to fix the issue. According to officials with the department, no data breach has occurred.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the calls is asked to visit health.macombgov.org or call 586-469-5235.

The health department issued tips to avoid becoming a victim of the scams:

Do not provide any personal or financial information over the phone in these situations.

Use caution if you are being pressured by a caller for information immediately.

If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, verify the authenticity of the caller by confirming their phone number in the phone book or on the company or agency website.

