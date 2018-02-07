Snyder's 2019 Michigan budget: Big boost for most schools, more road repairs

LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Rick Snyder is seeking to boost base funding for most of Michigan's public schools by the largest dollar amount in more than 15 years.

Snyder on Wednesday will ask lawmakers for a $240 per-pupil increase for school districts that get the minimum grant - a 3.1 percent boost for more than 75 percent of traditional schools and all charters.

More Headlines

Higher-funded schools would get $120 more, a 1.4 percent increase.

"We have accomplished so many great things together since I first took office, but our work is not done," Snyder said in a statement. "The budget I presented today is exactly what we need to keep the state moving in a positive direction. By continuing our relentless support of areas like education, safety, and transportation, we maximize the impact of the strategic initiatives we have implemented over the years. We need to ensure that the important work happening here in Michigan keeps accelerating."

Snyder also is proposing to shift $325 million in general funds to road repairs, more than double what's called for under law.

It's the Republican governor's eighth and final budget presentation to the GOP-led Legislature, where a push for tax cuts could conflict with Snyder's spending priorities.

His administration previously announced plans to close a Muskegon-area prison to save money.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.