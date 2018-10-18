Students issue new type of S.O.S. to help prevent teen suicide

LAKE ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Suicide is a serious public health problem, especially for young people. It is currently the third leading cause of death for people between 10 and 24 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

But students at Lake Orion High School are teaching their peers to reach out for help and doing what they can to combat the stigma around suicide and mental health issues by developing the SOS program.

SOS, which stands for "Students Offering Support" is a program at Lake Orion High School with 100 student volunteers. The students raise awareness about teen crises and try to break down barriers and stigmas associated with mental health and suicide.

The students make presentations to other students educating them about suicide, depression and the importance of talking about problems. The SOS program also teaches students how to develop a system of support.

Jake Rapanotti is a junior at Lake Orion High School and an SOS volunteer.

"I think that we make it clear that they understand that it's OK if you feel sad every once in a while. It's a normal thing, life's full of ups and down," said Rapanotti. "We aren't there to be a mental health professional and solve our peers' problems. We are messengers relaying the idea to them of support; supporting each other in the school."

"The initiative is not necessarily peers mentoring peers but supporting each other," said Lake Orion High School principal Stephen Hawley. "We have a plethora of counselors and school psychologists and social workers that we ask to do the counseling of our students along with obviously, in harmony with their parents."

One of the unique ways that SOS supports students is by providing them with "GoTo5" cards. Students write down on the cards five people who they trust to go to with problems. These people can be anyone from peers, to family members, coaches and teachers.

SOS member Evan Krefski has appreciated having his "GoTo5" card.

"I've used my 'GoTo5' in actually two cases," said Krefski. "One, I went to my dad, and then another time I went to an older peer because I knew he had experience with what I needed to talk to him about."

Students are encouraged to carry their "GoTo5" cards with them everywhere, and sign a pledge on the back of the card to "reach out to someone on my list anytime I need to talk. I will call for challenging times, or to celebrate good times. I will update my list whenever needed. I will always have 5 people I can go to and I need and deserve my GoTo5."

The SOS program is only in its first year, but it has really taken off at Lake Orion High school.

Mindie Wolvin lost her son Jacob to suicide six years ago. She thinks the SOS program is great.

"I think if Jake could have talked out his feelings of upset, or things, you know, that he was hurt about, or even his fear of disappointing people, I think he might be alive today," Wolvin said.

Wolvin holds onto the memories of her son who would have been 22 years old this year.

"He was a lot of fun, he was really cute, and just really easy to love, and he laughed really easily," said Wolvin.

Wolvin wants to make sure that other parents don't go through the same suffering that she and her husband did, and that is why she supports of the SOS program.

"I think it's an amazing program, to have the kids teaching the kids," said Wolvin.

"People do make a difference," said Dennis Rozema, a licensed professional counselor. "Whether you're a friend, if you're a parent, if you're a teacher, if you're a counselor, your relationship with that child makes a difference and if you're present, if you're there, if they know you care, that makes a huge difference."

Rozema, a former high school counselor, also wrote the book "Behind the Mask." The book is for teenagers and those trying to help them, understand the issues troubled youth face.

In his book, Rozema looks at the three types of masks teenager wears, the despair that lies beneath the mask and the relationship of the mask to addictions. "Behind the Mask" also looks at the importance of love and trust in recovery and the steps needed to make that recovery possible.

Rozema said people concerned about a teenager should look for change.

"When there's longer periods of that and when for no real reason you find your child is just kind of like just mellow and withdrawn and stays up in their room and is just kind of quiet, and there's no real reason for it, and it doesn't seem to get better, something is going on," said Rozema.

Rozema list the following indicators that there could be something wrong, including changing friends, grades going down, becoming withdrawn, not talking to people as much. Rozema said it's a mistake not to ask your teenager about it.

"I think a lot of people still have the notion that, 'Well I can't talk about it because if I ask about it then she might do it,' and that's the furthest from the true," said Dennis Rozema. "If you're seeing these kinds of signs and your gut is telling you something is wrong, then you need to speak up and say, 'You know what, I've been kind of paying attention and you seem so, so down lately. Is there something going on? Do you want to talk about it?"

"Remind them that they're OK. Love them. Listen to them. Be available to them is probably the biggest thing," said Rozema. "Let them know that who they are and what they're doing is OK."

Lake Orion Community Schools plans to expand its SOS program to middle schools this coming school year.

For more information on youth suicide prevention from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

