Study: Michigan cities rank among top cities with most craft breweries

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Three Michigan cities ranked in the top 25 for cities with the most craft breweries, in a new study conducted by C+R research.

Kalamzoo came in at No. 5, Grand Rapids was next at No. 13 and Royal Oak came in at No. 15.

To top the list, Portland, Maine, came in at No. 1.

Using the SteadyServ Technologies’ BreweryDB database, C+R analyzed the number of breweries in more than 500 cities across the U.S. From there, they ranked each city by the number of breweries per capita. Then, C+R calculated the number of breweries in each city per 50,000 residents.

For the entire list, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.