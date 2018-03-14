Study ranks healthiest counties in Michigan for 2018

DETROIT - A new study ranks the healthiest places in Michigan by county.

County Health Rankings released their annual list of the healthiest places in America, broken down by county.

The County Health Rankings are based on counties and county equivalents (ranked places). Any entity that has its own Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) county code is included in the Rankings. The major goal of the Rankings is to raise awareness about the many factors that influence health and that health varies from place to place, not to produce a list of the healthiest 10 or 20 counties in the nation and only focus on that. (Read more on methodology here)

Here are the county-by-county health rankings in Michigan:

1 Ottawa (OT)

2 Grand Traverse (GT)

3 Livingston (LI)

4 Washtenaw (WA)

5 Clinton (CN)

6 Emmet (EM)

7 Leelanau (LL)

8 Midland (MD)

9 Oakland (OK)

10 Barry (BR)

11 Charlevoix (CH)

12 Kent (KN)

13 Lapeer (LP)

14 Allegan (AE)

15 Marquette (MQ)

16 Houghton (HO)

17 Antrim (AN)

18 Ionia (IO)

19 Dickinson (DI)

20 Menominee (MM)

21 Eaton (EA)

22 Gogebic (GO)

23 Missaukee (MI)

24 Schoolcraft (SH)

25 Iron (IR)

26 Kalamazoo (KM)

27 Cheboygan (CE)

28 Chippewa (CI)

29 Delta (DE)

30 Shiawassee (SW)

31 Tuscola (TU)

32 Manistee (MS)

33 Hillsdale (HI)

34 Presque Isle (PR)

35 Monroe (MR)

36 Newaygo (NE)

37 Gratiot (GA)

38 Benzie (BE)

39 Montcalm (MN)

40 Branch (BN)

41 Huron (HU)

42 Isabella (IA)

43 Alcona (AL)

44 Mecosta (MC)

45 Lenawee (LE)

46 Cass (CS)

47 Keweenaw (KE)

48 Mason (MA)

49 Van Buren (VB)

50 St. Clair (SC)

51 Ontonagon (ON)

52 Jackson (JA)

53 Macomb (MB)

54 Sanilac (SN)

55 Alger (AG)

56 Alpena (AP)

57 Bay (BY)

58 Ingham (IN)

59 St. Joseph (SJ)

60 Osceola (OE)

61 Otsego (OS)

62 Kalkaska (KA)

63 Gladwin (GL)

64 Berrien (BI)

65 Baraga (BA)

66 Luce (LU)

67 Wexford (WE)

68 Montmorency (MO)

69 Mackinac (MK)

70 Oceana (OA)

71 Saginaw (SA)

72 Roscommon (RO)

73 Iosco (IS)

74 Calhoun (CA)

75 Muskegon (MU)

76 Ogemaw (OG)

77 Crawford (CR)

78 Clare (CL)

79 Oscoda (OC)

80 Arenac (AR)

81 Lake (LK)

82 Genesee (GE)

83 Wayne (WY)

You can read the full Michigan report below:

