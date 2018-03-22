These 10 Michigan counties had the highest population decline in 2017

The U.S. Census has released new numbers showing the fastest and slowest growing counties in Michigan last year.
The Census shows population growth among Michigan counties, while the state itself saw just under 29,000 people added from 2016 to 2017.
Here are the 10 Michigan counties that saw population declines in 2017 (percentage based):
- Keweenaw County - 1.6 percent decrease
- Baraga County - 1.1 percent decrease
- Tuscola County - 0.9 percent decrease
- Ontonagon County - 0.8 percent decrease
- Menominee County - 0.8 percent decrease
- Delta County - 0.7 percent decrease
- Alpena County - 0.7 percent decrease
- Huron County - 0.5 percent decrease
- Arenac County - 0.5 percent decrease
- Iron County - 0.5 percent decrease
In Metro Detroit:
- Wayne County - 0.2 percent decrease
- Macomb County - 0.4 percent increase
- Oakland County - 0.4 percent increase
- Washtenaw County - 0.8 percent increase
- Monroe County - 0.3 percent increase
- Lenawee County - 0.1 percent increase
- Livingston County - 0.7 percent increase
- St. Clair County - 0.1 percent decrease
Other notable numbers:
- Kent County - 0.9 percent increase
- Genesee County - 0.5 percent decrease
- Grand Traverse County - 0.1 percent decrease
- Saginaw County - 0.2 percent decrease
- Claire County - 0.8 percent increase
Check out the full Census list below:
