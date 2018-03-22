These 10 Michigan counties had the highest population decline in 2017

The U.S. Census has released new numbers showing the fastest and slowest growing counties in Michigan last year.

The Census shows population growth among Michigan counties, while the state itself saw just under 29,000 people added from 2016 to 2017.

Here are the 10 Michigan counties that saw population declines in 2017 (percentage based):

Keweenaw County - 1.6 percent decrease

Baraga County - 1.1 percent decrease

Tuscola County - 0.9 percent decrease

Ontonagon County - 0.8 percent decrease

Menominee County - 0.8 percent decrease

Delta County - 0.7 percent decrease

Alpena County - 0.7 percent decrease

Huron County - 0.5 percent decrease

Arenac County - 0.5 percent decrease

Iron County - 0.5 percent decrease

In Metro Detroit:

Wayne County - 0.2 percent decrease

Macomb County - 0.4 percent increase

Oakland County - 0.4 percent increase

Washtenaw County - 0.8 percent increase

Monroe County - 0.3 percent increase

Lenawee County - 0.1 percent increase

Livingston County - 0.7 percent increase

St. Clair County - 0.1 percent decrease

Other notable numbers:

Kent County - 0.9 percent increase

Genesee County - 0.5 percent decrease

Grand Traverse County - 0.1 percent decrease

Saginaw County - 0.2 percent decrease

Claire County - 0.8 percent increase

Check out the full Census list below:

