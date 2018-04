Albino deer captured on video by Mick McDonald.

A rare albino deer was captured on video last week in Oakland County.

The white deer was spotted at Kensington Metropark in Milford, Michigan on Saturday. Albino deer are rare, but have been spotted from time-to-time in Southeast Michigan.

The video was taken by Mick McDonald.

