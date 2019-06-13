WalletHub ranks Michigan as 18th most fun state in America

WalletHub recently released its most fun states rankings, with Michigan coming in at No.18.

For our neighbors down south in the state of Ohio, they came in with a ranking of No. 13 and Indiana came in at No. 39.

Even though we weren't No. 1 overall, we did come in first for most golf courses and country clubs per capita.

To determine the most fun states in America, WalletHub compared all 50 states across two of the most important categories, entertainment and recreation and the state's nightlife. They evaluated the categories by using 26 relevant metrics and each metric was graded on a 100 point scale. If your state was given a score of 100 that would point out that would mean your state had the greatest number of diversity in fun and cost effective options.

Michigan came in at 20 for both categories of entertainment and recreation and nightlife.

To view the whole list of most fun states in America, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.