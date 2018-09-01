Washtenaw County testing outdoor warning sirens Saturday

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Washtenaw County officials will be testing 87 outdoor warning sirens Saturday at noon.

The tests are held on the first Saturday of every month from March through October, according to a release from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

If a threat of severe weather coincides with the test the test will be canceled.

Other than scheduled testing the sirens will only be activated for the following emergencies:

Tornado warning

Severe thunderstorm with damaging winds detected

Hazardous materials accident requiring protective action by the public

An attack on the U.S. is imminent, underway or has occurred

The warning siren signals to the public to immediately go indoors and monitor local emergency alert system media outlets.

The test does not include sirens within Ann Arbor. Those sirens are tested on the second Tuesday of every month at 1 p.m.

