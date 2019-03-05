WATCH: Michigan governor presents state budget proposal with increased gas tax

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a 45-cent increase in the state's gasoline and diesel taxes to fix the roads, phased in later this year and in 2020.

That higher tax would show up in stages, not all at once. It amounts to an estimate of $2.5 to $2.6 billion, according to one legislator.

Appearing on Flashpoint with Devin Scillian, Whitmer made it clear she thinks the word tax gets a bad rap.

“That word has been so vilified,” Whitmer said. “It’s destructive to a conversation we have to talk about investing in ourselves.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said he wants to hear the details of the governor’s budget address but would rather concentrate on lowering auto insurance rates before considering a gas tax.

Tuesday’s budget address doesn’t deal with infrastructure alone. Expect to hear more detail on how Whitmer expects to fund $507 million more for K-12 education.

