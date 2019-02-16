Canton police: Suspicious vehicle was not a threat to student

CANTON, Mich. - The Canton Police Department increased patrols in all neighborhoods and school zones after a student reported being followed by a stranger Thursday.

On Friday, Canton police said they investigated and determined that the suspicious vehicle was no threat to the student.

"The police department applauds the student and bus driver for being proactive in reporting their suspicions, and fortunately, in this case it turned out to be unfounded," police said in a release.

According to Canton police, on Thursday around 3:40 p.m., a student from Plymouth-Canton Community Schools told a bus driver that an unknown man was following her slowly in his vehicle as she walked away from the bus stop.

