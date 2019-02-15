Patrols increased in Canton neighborhoods and school zones after student reports suspicious man

CANTON, Mich. - The Canton Police Department will be increasing patrols in all neighborhoods and school zones after a student reported being followed by an unknown man.

According to Canton police, on Thursday around 3:40 p.m., a female student from Plymouth-Canton Community Schools told a bus driver that an unknown man was following her slowly in his vehicle as she walked away from the bus stop.

The student described the suspicious person as a black man driving a tan four-door car. Officers responded to the intersection of Crowndale and Overhill lanes where the incident took place, and started an investigation.

In December a similar incident happened in Canton involving a student from Plymouth-Canton Community Schools.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call police at 734-394-5400.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.