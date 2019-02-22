Wayne County Sheriff's Office warns about misleading calls

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about misleading calls being made in its name.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens about misleading calls being made in its name.

According to the WCSO, the calls are being made by someone claiming to be calling on behalf of the agency.

The caller tells the recipients that they missed reporting for duty on a federal grand jury, and to send voucher cards as bond to the U.S. Treasury Department to release a warrant, or else face arrest.

The WCSO is not calling individuals regarding missing jury duty, and would never ask for money over the phone.

To verify the validity of any call contact the Sheriff’s Office Regional Dispatch Center at 313-224-0414.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.