Western Michigan man killed in what was believed to deer crash identified

The Allegan County sheriff's office says Monday that the body of Roky Vasquez-Vasquez was found about 8:50 a.m. Friday along U.S. 131 near Wayland.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. - Authorities have identified a western Michigan man killed in what was believed to be a crash involving a deer.

The Allegan County sheriff's office says Monday that the body of Roky Vasquez-Vasquez was found about 8:50 a.m. Friday along U.S. 131 near Wayland.

About three hours earlier, a motorist reported striking a deer in the area, but officers were unable to find anything.

The sheriff's office said Vasquez-Vasquez may have been driving another vehicle that crashed about 2:15 a.m. in the area.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.