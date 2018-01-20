Michigan's Blake's Hard Cider expanding to Southeast

Blake's Hard Cider in Armada, Mich. is expanding its distribution to three more states in 2018. (WDIV)

ARMADA, Mich. - Blake's Hard Cider originates from a family-owned farm in Armada, Mich.

In 2018, the popular Midwest cider company will expand to include three states in the southeast part of the U.S.: Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company is adding the states after a reported 79 percent growth in 2017.

“We’ve been selective with which states to bring our products into. We’ve done the research and analyzed each market individually and the potential in Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina is robust,” national sales director Aaron Lanctot said.

Whole Foods and Harris Teeter will bring the cider to the new region.

With the expansion, Blake's will be available in 16 states. It will launch in Georgia on Feb. 5, in South Carolina the week of Feb. 19 and in Tennessee March 5.

“With a growing interest in craft in the South and a lack of authentic options, we felt that Blake’s was a natural fit. We are excited about the reception we’ve received in other southern markets like North Carolina, and look to expand our goal of delivering genuine craft hard cider from our independent family farm," Blake's owner Andrew Blake said.

